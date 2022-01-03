JOHNSON CITY – John Lange, 80, went home to be with the Lord on January 1, 2022, at Agape Healthcare and Rehab.
John retired from Buick Motor Division after 25 years of service. He proudly served his county in the United States Navy.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Lange; parents, Alvin and Lula Lange; stepmother, Anna Lange; sister, Alivna Hoffman; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Thomas Ray and Nellie May Osborne along with two sons-in-law, Greg Hoover and Jackie Pierce Messick.
John is survived by his daughters, Patty Hoover and Amanda Messick; grandchildren, Sam Hoover and Megan Gatz; sister, Mary Ellen; brothers, Gordon, Steve, and Donald.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 8:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Alvin Evans officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 9:45 AM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or Hunger First in Kingsport, TN. John did not wish for flowers.
