John L. Miller, 81, went to be with the Lord at his home on Tuesday morning March 30, 2021.
The family will receive friends Friday, April 2, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 pm at Emmanuel Baptist Church located at 2118 Bloomingdale Rd. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Wayne Baker and Pastor David Powers officiating.
Graveside service will be conducted on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park with Darrell Lawson and Terry Hommel officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 pm.
