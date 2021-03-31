John L. Miller, 81, went to be with the Lord at his home on Tuesday morning March 30, 2021.
John retired from Tennessee Eastman after many years of loyal service. His greatest joy was his family and singing for the Lord. For most of his life he and his family traveled to many churches and sang as the “Miller Family.” His desire was to sing with an all-male group so for twelve years he sang with “True Faith.”
After retiring from singing, he attended Pleasant View Baptist Church and later joined the congregation at Emmanuel Baptist Church until his death.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 42 years, Geraldine Miller, parents Frank and Bertha Miller, sisters Pearl Williams, and Wanda Hommel.
Family left to carry on his legacy include his wife of 14 years, Georgia P. Miller; daughter, Lisa A. Lawson and husband Darrell; daughter, Brenda F. Ferguson and husband Eddie; son, Johnny L. Miller, Jr. and wife Debra; son, Michael F. Miller; grandchildren, Matthew Wilder, Crystal Wilder-Smith, Sarah Ferguson, and Joshua Miller; he was also survived by 8 great grandchildren; along with many relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends Friday, April 2, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 pm at Emmanuel Baptist Church located at 2118 Bloomingdale Rd. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Wayne Baker and Pastor David Powers officiating.
Graveside service will be conducted on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park with Darrell Lawson and Terry Hommel officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 pm.
