John L. McConnell Aug 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SCOTT COUNTY, VA - John L. McConnell, 84, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.He was born in Gate City, VA, on August 30, 1937, and was the son of the late Hubert and Grace McConnell.Along with his parents, John is preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Barnett McConnell; brother, Donald Benton; and brothers-in-law, Frank Peters, and Lynn Hager.Surviving is his significant other, Kathy Nelson; stepson, Brad Nelson; sisters, Jayne Hage and Lynn Peters; along with several nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be planned for a later date.Donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice, or to Marble Point Church in John’s name.An online guest register is available for the McConnell family at www.gaetcityfunerals.com.Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of John L. McConnell.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video