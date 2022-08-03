SCOTT COUNTY, VA - John L. McConnell, 84, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Gate City, VA, on August 30, 1937, and was the son of the late Hubert and Grace McConnell.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video