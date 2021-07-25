John L. McBee, 95, died peacefully in Kingsport, TN from cancer on Thursday, July 22, 2021. He was born on April 5, 1926 in Strawberry Plains, TN. He attended high school there.
Mr. McBee volunteered for the U.S. Navy in April, 1944 and was in the Pacific Theater during World War II. He was honorably discharged in June, 1946. He went to East Tennessee State University and graduated in 1950 with a B.S. in Business Administration. He met his wife, Inez Goodman at ETSU. They were married on August 11, 1951(almost 70 years ago). Mr. McBee worked at Eastman Kodak in Kingsport for 351/2 years in the accounts receivable department until his retirement in 1986. He was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church in Kingsport earlier in life and is currently a member of First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Wallace and Nina Umbarger McBee; a brother, Fred McBee; and sister, Mary Louise McBee.
Mr. McBee is survived by his loving wife, Inez Goodman McBee; and two children, John David McBee and Martha Kay McBee of Kingsport.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Preston Place and Amedisys Hospice for their care of Mr. McBee.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Jarnagin Cemetery in Morristown, TN with Dr. Mike Shelton and Rev. Ed Isley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN, 37660.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of John L. McBee.