MOUNT CARMEL - John L. Horton, 94, of Mount Carmel went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
John was born on March 22, 1926 in Sneedville, TN to the late Freeman and Sarah Horton. He worked at the Meade as a press operator for many years before his retirement. John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend to many.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Price Horton; brothers, Jim and Nick Horton; and sisters, Blanch Horton and Empcie Collins;
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Kathy Pierce; granddaughters, Kelly Seymore and Amy Burchfield; great grandson, Lukas Burchfield; brother, Ray Horton; sisters, Daisy Burnham and Martha Stamper; along with several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 PM.
To express condolences to the family visit www.cartertrent.com
Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport is serving the Horton Family.