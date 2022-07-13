NICKELSVILLE, VA - John L. Flanary, Jr., age 73 of Nickelsville, VA went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 11, 2022.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. and anytime at the residence.
Funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Rance Edwards, Pastor Steve Collins and Pastor Mary Beth Keith officiating.
Music will be provided by Morgan Culbertson.
Graveside service will be held Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Nickelsville Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Nickelsville United Methodist Church or charity of your choice.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Ed Ed Sieber and Sherry Burton.
Online condolences may be made to the Flanary family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of John L. Flanary, Jr.