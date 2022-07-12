NICKELSVILLE, VA - John L. Flanary, Jr., age 73 of Nickelsville, VA went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 11, 2022.
He was born in Kingsport, TN on February 12, 1949, and was the son of the late John L. Flanary, Sr. and Claudia Burke Flanary. In addition to his parents John was also preceded in death by his son, Barry Flanary and brother, Tony Flanary. He was a member of Free Hill Baptist Church and attended Nickelsville United Methodist Church. John was the owner of B&K Farm supply and a member of Nickelsville Ruritan. He was very active in the Nickelsville Community.
Mr. Flanary is survived by his loving wife, Judy Flanary; son, Kelly Flanary and wife Brittany; daughter in law, Clarissa Flanary; grandchildren, Madison Shaffer, Ty Flanary and Avery Flanary; sisters, Gaye Stapleton, Wanda Salyer, Jackie Kimbler and husband Harold, Debbie Strong and husband Roy, Cathy Ross and husband Johnny, Barbara Head, Terry Bise and husband Terry; brothers, Jeffery Flanary and wife Sandy, Kenneth Flanary; special niece, Tina Gilmer and husband Vance; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. and anytime at the residence.
Funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Rance Edwards, Pastor Steve Collins and Pastor Mary Beth Keith officiating.
Music will be provided by Morgan Culbertson.
Graveside service will be held Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Nickelsville Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Nickelsville United Methodist Church or charity of your choice.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Ed Ed Sieber and Sherry Burton.
Online condolences may be made to the Flanary family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of John L. Flanary, Jr.