NICKELSVILLE, VA - John L. Compton, 75 of Nickelsville, VA went to be with the Lord at his home on Saturday, March 13, 2021. He was born on October 23, 1945 to the late John LeRoy and Virginia Lee Kilgore Compton. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed farming, hunting and was an avid Twin Springs Basketball fan. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 2010. John was a member of Culbertson’s Chapel UMC and a member of Fidelity Masonic Lodge #173.
In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his sisters, Janice Robinson & Joyce Hale; brother, Vernon Compton; aunt and uncle, Mattye & Everette Moore, who reared him; special step father, Dale Dockery.
John is survived by his wife, Lou Compton; sons, Gary Compton & husband Michael Smith, Barry Compton & Meldie Graham; grandchildren, Anna Compton & Mattie Compton; sisters, Florence Stallard, Clarice Meade & husband Kenneth, Delores Ford, Linda Gillenwater; sister-in-law, Shirley Compton; brother-in-law, Howard Keith & wife Louise; several nieces & nephews; special lifetime friend who was like a brother, Henry Powers.
Graveside service will be on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Nickelsville Cemetery with Pastor Steve Collins officiating. Eulogy will be given my Theresa Sandefur. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:50 PM. Pallbearers will be Tommy Stallard, Mike Compton, Greg Robinson, Stacy Ford, Adam Meade, Marty Ford, Luke Gillenwater, Steven Baker. Honorary pallbearers will be Jarvis Vicars, John Stapleton, Henry Powers, Doyle Francisco, Kenneth Meade.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his family, friends, Ballad Health Hospice, & HVMC Hospital Staff.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Twin Springs Athletic Department, 276 Titan Lane, Nickelsville, VA 24271 or the American Cancer Society.
