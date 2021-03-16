NICKELSVILLE, VA - John L. Compton, 75 of Nickelsville, VA went to be with the Lord at his home on Saturday, March 13, 2021
Graveside service will be on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Nickelsville Cemetery with Pastor Steve Collins officiating. Eulogy will be given my Theresa Sandefur. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:50 PM. Pallbearers will be Tommy Stallard, Mike Compton, Greg Robinson, Stacy Ford, Adam Meade, Marty Ford, Luke Gillenwater, Steven Baker. Honorary pallbearers will be Jarvis Vicars, John Stapleton, Henry Powers, Doyle Francisco, Kenneth Meade.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his family, friends, Ballad Health Hospice, & HVMC Hospital Staff.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Twin Springs Athletic Department, 273 Titan Lane, Nickelsville, VA 24271 or the American Cancer Society.
