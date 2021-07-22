SURGOINSVILLE - John L. Addington, Sr., age 82, of Surgoinsville, TN, passed away at Orchard View Rehabilitation Center in Kingsport, TN on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 after a period of declining health
Military graveside services will be at 12:00 PM Noon Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Addington Frame Church Cemetery with Pastor Steve Templeton officiating and colors will be presented by American Legion Post 3/265. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:45.
Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Orchard View Rehabilitation Center.
