JOHNSON CITY - John Kiefer, 95 years old of Johnson City, TN, passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, Theodore William Kiefer and Hazel Beers Kiefer, his sister Claire Nimmo and his brother Teddy Kiefer, his first wife Jean Syrett and his second wife Bobbie Morrison.
John served in the Navy in World War Two and then attended Tusculum College where he earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. He also met and married the love of his life, Jean Syrett at Tusculum. He worked 36 years in research at Eastman Kodak in Kingsport, TN before his retirement. John was very active in the community, serving as a Boy Scout leader for many years. He was an avid hiker and backpacker and volunteered countless hours working on the Appalachian Trail. His love for the outdoors and for the water also led to his involvement with the Watauga Sailing Club, the Kingsport Power Squadron and the Coast Guard Auxiliary where he taught navigation classes and helped with boating safety. He was a founding member of Homeland Security and worked with them until age 85. John was also an expert bridge player. In his latter years he was a generous donor to Tusculum University.
He is survived by his son Ed Kiefer, his daughters Judy Harris and Sandra Keebler, 7 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.
There will be a visitation at 3:30 and a funeral service at 4:30 at Antioch Church in Johnson City, TN on this Saturday, November 6th, Pete Tackett officiating. In lieu of flowers please make your donations to Tusculum University.
Condolences can be sent to John's family at the funeral home's website
