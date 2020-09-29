SURGOINSVILLE - John “Kenneth” Carr, 84, of Surgoinsville, TN, passed away Saturday, September 26th at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was an avid hunter, master craftsman, and a well respected building trades instructor at Cherokee High School. He was a founding member of the Surgoinsville Volunteer Fire Department. He was a former custodian and bus driver at Surgoinsville Elementary School, and was honorably discharged from the United States Army as a Private First Class. Kenneth loved to hunt, garden and woodwork in his shop. He was a loyal friend and a faithful husband, father, and papaw. He was a believer in Christ and attended Surgoinsville First Will Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Carr; mothers, Molly Carr and Mary Belle Carr; brothers, George, Walter, and Frank Carr; sisters, Francis Fain, Nell Horton, Wanda Vance Shultz, Connie Cradic, and Effie Carr.
He is survived by his brothers, Eddie and Keith Carr; sister, Mary Lynn Suthers; his loving wife of 61 years, Mary Leonard Carr; daughter, Judy Brooks; sons, Johnny Carr and wife Patty, and Bobby Carr and wife Mitzie; granddaughters, Kimberly McKenzie, Erica Hicks, Beth Jarnigan, Emily Zortman, and Ashlynn Carr; grandson, Patrick Carr; great grandchildren, Rilynn and Zoe Hicks, Keegan McKenzie, Kenner and Cadence Jarnigan, and J.P. and Finley Carr; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
The family is planning a graveside service for family and friends at Longs Bend Cemetery on Sunday, October 4, at 4:00 p.m., with the Rev. Jesse Hartgrove officiating. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.