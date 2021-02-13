KINGSPORT - John Joseph Miller, 56, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021. Born in New Jersey, he lived in East Tennessee all of his life.
Mr. Miller worked at AGC as a mechanic. John loved music and playing guitar. He was a quiet man and a very loving and wonderful husband who loved his family. John enjoyed fast cars and tinkering with anything he could get his hands on.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Katherine Miller.
John is survived by his loving wife of over 30 years, Dianna Miller; sons, Roy Morelock and wife Erica and Stephen Cline and wife Gracy; daughter, Kimberly Cline and partner Richard Nickens; six grandchildren, Joey Cline, Dylan Morelock, Dawson Cline, Elizabeth Morelock, Trevor Cline and Emily Carter; brothers, Sal Vos and Tim Miller; sisters, Sherry Skeens and Sonya Johnson Arp; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 15, 2021 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A memorial service will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home with Rev. Ryan Shaffer officiating. Burial to follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Roy and Dylan Morelock, Bill Webb, Kevin Hawkins, Tim Cable, Richard Nickens and Tim Kelly.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.