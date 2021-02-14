KINGSPORT - John Joseph Miller, 56, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021. Born in New Jersey, he lived in East Tennessee all of his life.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 15, 2021 at Hamlet Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A memorial service will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home with Rev. Ryan Shaffer officiating. Burial to follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Roy and Dylan Morelock, Bill Webb, Kevin Hawkins, Tim Cable, Richard Nickens and Tim Kelly.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.