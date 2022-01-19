Born: August 23, 1929
Passed: January 16, 2022
NICKELSVILLE, VA - John Joseph Ferguson, 92, of Nickelsville, VA went to his heavenly home on January 16, 2022, at Nova Health and Rehab in Weber City.
Graveside services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Friday, January 21, 2022, at the Ferguson Family Cemetery on Big Moccasin Road in Scott County, with Reverend Jeff DeBoard officiating. The Nickelsville Community Choir will provide the music.
Military rites will be conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3, Kingsport, TN and Post #265, Gate City, VA assisted by members of the Virginia Army National Guard Honors Team. Masonic services will be conducted by members of the Stuart Lodge #224, Russell County, VA.
Nephews and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and Friends are asked to meet at the Ferguson Cemetery at 11:45 a.m. for the graveside service.
