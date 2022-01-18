Born: August 23, 1929
Passed: January 16, 2022
NICKELSVILLE, VA - John Joseph Ferguson, 92, of Nickelsville, VA went to his heavenly home on January 16, 2022, at Nova Health and Rehab in Weber City.
Born in Scott County to Linzy and Gladys (Pennington) Ferguson, John was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 55 years Iva, sister Lorraine, and brothers Walter, Ed, and Brent.
A beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather, John is survived by sons, John I. Ferguson (Tracy) of Nickelsville and Arthur L. Ferguson (Nannette) of Erwin, TN; grandchildren, Brittany Jones (Andy), John D. Ferguson (Shannon), McKenzi Ferguson, Alyssa Ferguson, and Nickolette Ferguson; four great grandchildren, with a fifth due in April; and sisters, Phyllis Bays and June Osborne.
John attended Shoemaker High School in Gate City and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from AFG in Kingsport and was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of Stuart Lodge #224 in Russell County and was a deacon at First Baptist Church in Gate City. Additionally, John served the residents of the Big Moccasin Community as longtime Secretary of the Scott County Telephone Cooperative’s Board of Directors, served on the Scott County Farm Bureau Board, and served on the Nickelsville Medical Board; along with several other Community and Civic Boards.
The Ferguson family would like to extend a special thanks to Melissa, Teresa, Dr. Demotts, as well as Caris Healthcare, and Nova Health and Rehab.
Graveside services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Friday, January 21, 2022, at the Ferguson Family Cemetery on Big Moccasin Road in Scott County, with Reverend Jeff DeBoard officiating. The Nickelsville Community Choir will provide the music.
Military rites will be conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3, Kingsport, TN and Post #265, Gate City, VA assisted by members of the Virginia Army National Guard Honors Team. Masonic services will be conducted by members of the Stuart Lodge #224, Russell County, VA.
Nephews and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and Friends are asked to meet at the Ferguson Cemetery at 11:45 a.m. for the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Ferguson family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ferguson family.