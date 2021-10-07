ROGERSVILLE - John "Johnny" Creed Myers, age 77, of Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Friday, October 8, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, October 9, 2021 at McKinney Cemetery with Rev. Jarod Harrell officiating. Eulogy will be given by nephew Heath Woods. Military funeral honors will be provided by the Hawkins County Honor Guard and Tennessee Army National Guard.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to The Children’s Heart Foundation, 5 Revere Drive, One Northbrook Place, Suite 200, Northbrook, IL 60062-1500 in memory of Norah June Brower, or a charity of your choice.
