KINGSPORT - John "Jack" Willis Foulk, 80, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Friday, August 27th, 2021 at James Quillen VA Medical Center.
He was born in 1941 in Mount Sterling, OH to the late John and Medrith Foulk. He graduated from Moore Park Junior College in Simi Valley, CA. Jack entered into the Air Force where he served his country in the Vietnam War. Jack was a NASCAR and racing fan. He was a former member of Rolling Thunder.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Medrith Foulk; sisters, Betty, Beverly, Judy, Karen, Leslie.
Surviving are his wife, Dorothy Foulk; daughter, Shelley Allison; sons, Michael Foulk, Mark Foulk, Matthew Foulk; step-children, Spencer McDonald and Elizabeth Martinez; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Gary Foulk; sister, Kimberly; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 2nd, 6pmat the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (100 Canongate, Kingsport, TN). Funeral will follow at 7pm.
Graveside service will be held Friday September 3rd,1 pm at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.