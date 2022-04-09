KINGSPORT - John (J.E.) Hobbs, age 79, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away at home on Monday, April 4, 2022.
John was a retired government employee of 33 years. He had a long distinguished career working for IBM, Defense Mapping Agency, and The US Army Corp of Engineers. He loved traveling with Jean and taking walks. He was big into genealogy and absolutely loved spending time with family and friends. He and Jean had a special tradition - Saturday was their "Party night" where they would enjoy watching old country music shows. He was a loving, caring, & hard-working man. He loved meeting new people. He made friends wherever he would go.
J.E. is preceded in death by his parents John Ballard and Leota Marie Hobbs, His sisters Janie Puckett & (Bob) and Doris Puckett & (Leroy).
J.E. will be greatly missed by his surviving wife of 58 years B. Jean Hobbs; three children Debra Patterson & (Tony), Sharon Hobbs, John Michael Hobbs & (Angel); three grandchildren Jerod Upchurch, Chrissy Brown & (Aaron), John Bradley Hobbs; four great-grandchildren Emma Upchurch, Remi Upchurch, Cole Brown, and John Mason Hobbs; sisters Barbara Sanders & (Guy), Kathy Arnold & (Wes); as well as several beloved family members and special family friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at North Kingsport Fire Hall Community Center 284 East Carters Valley Rd. between 2 - 4 PM on Sunday May 1, 2022. Please bring pictures or stories you would like to share.
We would also like to say a special thank you to Kim Hobbs, Michelle, Chelsea, and everyone at Amedisys Home Health Care.
East Lawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home assisting the Hobbs family with arrangements.
