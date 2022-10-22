KINGSPORT - John Howard Hall Jr., 63, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022.

Born in Sullivan County, John spent his life in East Tennessee where he worked in janitorial service. John was an avid fisherman and enjoyed coon hunting. He also enjoyed tinkering with lawn mowers. He was married to Teresa Parker-Hall and the couple enjoyed over twenty years of marriage. John had one son, Dylan, a step-daughter, Danielle, and three grandchildren, Hunter, Gage, and Conner, whom he loved dearly.

