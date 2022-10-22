KINGSPORT - John Howard Hall Jr., 63, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022.
Born in Sullivan County, John spent his life in East Tennessee where he worked in janitorial service. John was an avid fisherman and enjoyed coon hunting. He also enjoyed tinkering with lawn mowers. He was married to Teresa Parker-Hall and the couple enjoyed over twenty years of marriage. John had one son, Dylan, a step-daughter, Danielle, and three grandchildren, Hunter, Gage, and Conner, whom he loved dearly.
John is preceded in death by his parents, John and Ruby Hall; his first wife, Phoebe Dean-Hall; sister, Rita Neff; brothers, Jonie Hall and Dennis Hall; step-daughter, Danielle Houseright.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Teresa; son, Dylan Hall (Brittany); grandchildren, Hunter Houseright, Gage Hall, Conner Hall; special grandson, Rocky Gibson; sister, Susie Shaffer (Bill); brothers, Bill Hall (Diana), Gene Hall (Robin), Tim Hall, Roger Hall; several nieces and nephews; special friend, John Taylor.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home, 1221 Stewball Circle, Kingsport, Tennessee, with a funeral service to follow at 7 PM. A graveside interment will be held at 1 PM, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Liberty Hill Cemetery, Mount Carmel, Tennessee.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Hall family.