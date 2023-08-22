GATE CITY, VA – After the evening sun had set on a final summer’s day, John Henry Spivey, 92, entered into peace at home surrounded by his loving family.
John grew up and spent most of his life up on the ridge with a beautiful view of the mountains beyond his backyard.
Ninety-two years with grit, determination and as one of the hardest working men in Scott County, John kept his spirit high and soul grinning every day of his life.
During his twenties he spent time in Detroit working at De Soto Automotive for 3 months and then at McLouth Steel for 9 years before returning to Southwest Virginia where farm life called his name as well as running Spivey Drywall, Spivey Excavating and Weber City Concrete. He continued running heavy equipment into his 80s as he truly enjoyed working a piece of land. John attended Tipton’s Chapel Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wrightly D. Spivey and Dona Serena McDavid Spivey; son, Jeffery Lee Spivey; wife, Mary Elizabeth Spivey; 4 brothers, Orville, James, Don and Claude Spivey; and sister, Ida Mae Spivey.
Mr. Spivey is survived by his daughter, Darlene Spivey (Jamie McCann); grandchildren, Steven Bryan Flanary (Jessica), Dustin Wade Flanary, Rachel Nicole Spivey; great-grandchildren, Steven Wyatt Flanary, Liam Wade Flanary, Abigail Rachel Flanary; sisters, Dorothy Hammonds, Eloise Wolfenbarger; loving companion, Bear; additional close family friends, Melissa Flanary, Brenda, James and Hollie Estep, Elminia Dougherty; several beloved nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 23, 2023 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. and anytime at the residence. Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Brother Jim Combs officiating.
Graveside service will be held 11 AM on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at the Spivey Cemetery in the Manville Community of Scott County, VA. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 AM.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff of Elite Hospice.