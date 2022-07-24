Another Saint of God gone to Glory!
DUFFIELD, VA - John Henry Shupe, 86, Duffield, VA went to be with the Lord, Friday, July 22, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
John was born August 9, 1935, in Mabe, VA and was the son of the late Luther and Allie (Stewart) Shupe, and the last survivor of their fifteen children.
John was a Duffield Town Council member for over 20 years, was retired from Westmoreland Coal, and they were members of Cox Chapel Church.
John had a profound love for his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandson. It was well known that he loved all children, and he never met a stranger.
In addition to his parents, his brothers, J.M., Alex R., and Luther Ray Shupe, and sisters, Jeanette Darnell, Martha Etta Peters, Lois McDavid, Mildred McDavid, Hilda Arnold, and Lucy Barnette preceded him in death, along with 5 infant siblings.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Carmen G. (Miller) Shupe, Duffield, VA, sons, John Shupe and Susan McKee, Kingsport, TN, and David (Teresa) Shupe, Duffield, VA, granddaughter, Amber Shupe and fiancée, Presley Bledsoe , Duffield, VA, grandsons, Travis (Kelli) Shupe, Kingsport, TN, and Waylon Watts Shupe, great grandson Kasen Shupe, Kingsport, TN, a special sister-in-law, Linda Shupe, Mount Carmel, TN and children, brothers-in-law, Clint (Phyllis) Miller and Troy (Rose) Miller, both of Duffield, VA, precious family members by love, Faye and J. R. Hill, Duffield, VA, along with beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and many, many friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Darrell Fletcher and Rev. Gary Edwards officiating. Durham’s Chapel Quartet will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City VA. Travis Shupe, Troy Miller, Clint Miller, David Shupe, John Shupe, and Waylon Watts Shupe will serve as pallbearers. Kasen Shupe, Guy Hill, Jr., Henry Roach, and Tommy Roach will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1:15 p.m., Wednesday for the Graveside Service.
An online guest register is available for the Shupe family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of John Henry Shupe.
