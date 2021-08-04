SNEEDVILLE - John Henry Hurd went home to be with the Lord on August 3, 2021 at his home at the age of 65 years old. He was saved at an early age and was a member of Willis Chapel Church. He attended Faith Freedom Baptist Church until his death.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Callie Hurd; sisters, Ella May Hurd as an infant, Vivian Lambert, Velvie Hurd and wife, Lana Jo Garrett Hurd.
He is survived by one daughter, Mandy Hurd Mullins; son-in-law, Jeremiah Mullins; one grandson, Jacob Alexander; brother, James Winford Hurd and wife, Ruth; sisters, Lillian and Hazel Hurd and his wife, Brenda Hurd; nieces, Darlene Smallwood and husband, Sam, Joetta Smith and husband, Doug; nephews, Brent Wuerdeman and wife, Liz, Tel Wuerdeman and Kelly; a host of relatives and friends.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. John Short and Hancock County EMS.
John was a great father, grandfather, brother, son, husband and friend.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 9:00 p.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Robinette Funeral Home in Blackwater, VA. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 7 with Rev. Alonzo Collis officiating. A graveside service will be conducted following the funeral in the Osborne Cemetery in Blackwater, VA.
Pallbearers will be Jeremiah Mullins, Jacob Alexander, Johnny Mullins, Jordan Webb, James Winford Hurd and Brent Werdeman.
Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Blackwater is serving the Hurd family.