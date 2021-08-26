John Henry Elkins, age 92, of Signature Lifestyles of Rogersville, went home to be with his Heavenly Father early morning on Thursday, August 26th after a long illness. He was a member of Way of the Cross Church in Surgoinsville. John was saved at the age of 90, and had a strong testimony for the Lord. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lena Belle Elkins; parents Henry C. and Eula Mae Elkins; brother, Elmer Elkins; sisters, Mary Elizabeth Biggs and Frances Burdine.
John is survived by son, Steve (Anna) Elkins; daughter, Beverly (Steve) Davis; granddaughters, Dawn (Kevin) Fields and Katie (Daniel) Reed; great-grandchildren, Kendra and Natalee Fields, Davis and Emma Reed; several nieces and nephews and his special friends at Signature Lifestyle Assisted Living.
Family will receive friends from 11am-1pm on Saturday, August 28 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral Ceremony will take place at 1pm with Rev. Greg Graybeal officiating. Burial will follow at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers will be: Kevin Fields, Daniel Reed, Todd Biggs, John Biggs, Brady Biggs and Scott Lawson. Honorary pallbearers will be: Randy Goins, Wayne Bailey, Luther Kite and Davis Reed. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com