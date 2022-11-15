John Henry Davis Nov 15, 2022 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GATE CITY, VA – John Henry Davis, 84, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at his home.To view the complete obituary and express condolences to the family, please visit www.cartertrent.comCarter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Va John Henry Davis Condolence Scott County Pass Away Weber City Obituary Recommended for you