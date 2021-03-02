John Hale Sr., 67, entered his heavenly home on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, after an extended illness.
Born on February 22, 1954 in Kingsport, TN, he retired from Domtar Inc. after 30 years of service.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Jenny and Verlin Hale.
John is survived by his wife, Connie; son, John; daughter, Tina; four grandchildren, Amber, Brandon, Haleigh, and John Hale III; as well as nine siblings, Rodney, Randall, Janice, Sharon, Shirley, Wayne, Wilma, Billy, and Bobby.
A visitation in honor of his life will be held Thursday from 5:00 - 6:30, funeral service will follow at Trinity Memorial Centers, with Pastor Keith Rose officiating. Graveside service will be held on Friday at 11:00 at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, in the Garden of Everlasting Life. Pallbearers will be Shawn Porter, Anthony Pineda, Chris Hodge, Eric Doner, Tom Murray.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.