NICKELSVILLE, VA - John H. Stapleton, Sr., 83, of Nickelsville, VA, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home. Services will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor DW (Don) Tipton and Rev. Rick Collins officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, August 27, 2021 at Powers Cemetery, Sinking Creek Rd, Dungannon, VA. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 10:45 AM at the cemetery.
Following the graveside service, family and friends are invited to gather at John’s residence.
Pallbearers will be Family and Friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Nova Health and Rehab, the staff of Caris Health Care and Dr. DeMotts and staff for their loving care of John.
