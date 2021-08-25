NICKELSVILLE, VA - John H. Stapleton, Sr., 83, of Nickelsville, VA, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Scott County, VA on October 19, 1937, a son of the late Noah and Daphne (Kilgore) Stapleton. John led a simple life, enjoyed going to church and being with his family. He retired from the City of Kingsport after over 30 years of service. John was a member of Bethel Apostolic Church in Kingsport, TN.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Charles Michael Stapleton and Carson Edwards (Eddie) Stapleton; 2nd wife, Thelma Kilgore Stapleton; 3rd wife, Hettie Jane (Powers) Stapleton; sisters, Gaye Blankenbeckler and JoAnn Palmer; brothers, Roy C. Stapleton and Larry D. Stapleton.
Surviving are his son, John H. Stapleton, Jr. and wife Lesa; grandchildren, Jared Stapleton, Lance Stapleton, and Shena Buckles; great-grandchildren, Shea, Sidney and Michael; sisters, Nell Kendrick and husband Fred, Marie Addington, Flo Minton and husband Steve, and Carol Culbertson; special lady friend, Ruth Cleek; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home. Services will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor DW (Don) Tipton and Rev. Rick Collins officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, August 27, 2021 at Powers Cemetery, Sinking Creek Rd, Dungannon, VA. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 10:45 AM at the cemetery.
Following the graveside service, family and friends are invited to gather at John’s residence.
Pallbearers will be Family and Friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Nova Health and Rehab, the staff of Caris Health Care and Dr. DeMotts and staff for their loving care of John.
To express condolences to the family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Stapleton family.