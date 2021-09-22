KINGSPORT - John H. Mason, 75, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 20, 2021, at his home after a long illness.
John was born on September 19, 1946, in Appalachia, Virginia to the late Lewis “Bud” Mason and Minnie Cox. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and a member of the Cherokee Rod and Gun club, NWTF, and the NRA. John worked as a truck driver for Brandon Oil Company and was a member of the Bible Way Church.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his son, Chad A. Mason; brother, Thomas Mason; and several special aunts and uncles.
Surviving John are his loving wife of 51 years, Joyce A. Mason; son, Ronnie L. Mason; brother, Gerald (Nancy) Mason; sister, Janice (Scott) Combs; aunt, Ruth Clawson; sisters-in-law, Kay Dickenson and Pennie (Wade) Francisco; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; special caregiver, Shae Boomer; and his son’s friends whom he mentored through the years.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday, September 24, 2021, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Rick Vannoy officiating.
Military Graveside Rites will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 25, 2021, in the Garden of Meditation of Oak Hill Memorial Park and will be conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265. Family and friends wishing to attend the Graveside Service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 am.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Smoky Mountain Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John’s memory to Bible Way Church, 570 Packing House Rd., Kingsport, TN 37660.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com.
The care of John H. Mason and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.