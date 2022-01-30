GATE CITY, VA - John H. Kilgore, Sr., 83 With his family by his side John H Kilgore Sr. (Dad/Grandad) entered into eternal heavenly home on January 29, 2022. Born in Nickelsville, VA on April 20, 1938 to the late Glen C. Kilgore and Pasty Akers Kilgore. Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Neiva Jean Kilgore Hill; brother-in-law, Isaac Hillman. Then he leaves behind his precious wife of 60 years (Willie), three sons; Terry (Debbie), Jerry (Marty), and John, Jr. (Rhonda); Six grandchildren, Kandace Haigler (Dusty), Kayla Dickenson (Josh), Klarke Kilgore, Kyle Kilgore (Shayla), Kaden Kilgore, and Kelsey Kilgore; two great grandchildren; Holston Haigler (best buddy) and Hendrix Haigler, and one on the way, Nola Kilgore. Also, he leaves behind three sisters Joyce Hillman, Joann Penley (Sam), and Glenna Carter (Norman); one brother-in-law, Otis K Hill.
John was a servant leader in several organizations. He served faithfully as the Song leader at Smiths Chapel UMC for over 50 years and served in many roles there. He also sang lead in his family quartet for many years. Retired from Eastman Chemical Co after 33 years of service. He served in the US Navy. His political and community involvement was known throughout the Commonwealth. He served over 30 years as the Scott County Republican chair and several terms on the Republican Party’s State Central Committee. He never missed a county, district or state Republican convention and almost always had chosen the winner. Both Governors Allen and Gilmore appointed him to serve on the Statewide Department of Housing and Community Development Board. He served since 1986 on the Scott County Telephone Co-op Board and served as Chairman for 15 years. He was a member of the Copper Creek Ruritan since the 70s.
The family will receive friends on Monday, January 31, 2022 from 5 – 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will be at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Rick Begley and Rev. Otis Hill officiating. Music will be provided by Marcus Smith and David Easterling, Kaden Kilgore and Kayla Dickenson. Graveside service will be Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Lane Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kyle Kilgore, Klarke Kilgore, Kaden Kilgore, Dusty Haigler, Josh Dickenson, Danny Calhoun, and Holston Haigler. Honorary pallbearers will be Nephews. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9:00 AM to go in procession.
At the request of the family, face coverings are recommended.
