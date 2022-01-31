GATE CITY - John H. Kilgore, Sr., 83 With his family by his side John H Kilgore Sr. (Dad/Grandad) entered into eternal heavenly home on January 29, 2022.
The family will receive friends on Monday, January 31, 2022 from 5 – 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will be at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Rick Begley and Rev. Otis Hill officiating. Music will be provided by Marcus Smith and David Easterling, Kaden Kilgore and Kayla Dickenson. Graveside service will be Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Lane Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kyle Kilgore, Klarke Kilgore, Kaden Kilgore, Dusty Haigler, Josh Dickenson, Danny Calhoun, and Holston Haigler. Honorary pallbearers will be Nephews. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9:00 AM to go in procession.
At the request of the family, face coverings are recommended.
