MOUNT CARMEL – John Gilbert Parker, 84, passed at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness on July 25, 2022, surrounded by the family he loved.
John was born on September 6, 1937, to Elias and Lakie Parker. He was a graduate of Dobyns Bennet High School and East Tennessee State University. John retired from Kingsport City and worked as a substitute teacher at Church Hill Intermediate and Middle School. He was an avid Kentucky Basketball fan, loved playing golf, and had a love for animals.
John loved to be active in youth sports and influenced many throughout the years. He was inducted into the Church Hill Mt. Carmel Rec League Hall of Fame in 2002. He had been a part of Church Hill and Mount Carmel Recreation for over 38 plus years and invested a lot of time into the Church Hill Middle and Volunteer High School athletics programs. John was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church for more than 70 years and was currently attending Harvest Community Church.
John is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Betty Ashbrook Parker, of the home. Three Devoted sons Jeff (Amy), Scott (Cecilia), and Greg (Deanna). Eight grandchildren Mark Wagner; Dalton and Gavin Parker; Jake, Mollie, and Gregory Parker and Taylor Peters and Hunter Patterson.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Bud Beverly officiating.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Johnny Cloud, Bobby Ford, Charlie Jones, Phil Armstrong, Dave and Casey Salyer, staff, and students of Church Hill Intermediate and Middle School.