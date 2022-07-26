MOUNT CARMEL – John Gilbert Parker, 84, passed at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness on July 25, 2022, surrounded by the family he loved.

John was born on September 6, 1937, to Elias and Lakie Parker. He was a graduate of Dobyns Bennet High School and East Tennessee State University. John retired from Kingsport City and worked as a substitute teacher at Church Hill Intermediate and Middle School. He was an avid Kentucky Basketball fan, loved playing golf, and had a love for animals.

