KINGSPORT - John Gilbert Keene, 78, of Kingsport, TN, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He had lived in the Kingsport area most of his life.
John served in the U. S. Army. He attended Higher Ground Baptist Church and he retired from Holston Army Ammunition Plant.
He was an avid golfer and loved spending time with his family. John had a wonderful knack for making people laugh and feel at ease.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Stephanie Smith; parents, Cecil E. and Margaret Keene and a sister, Jama Lori.
The family that will continue to cherish his memory include his daughter, Vanessa Keene, daughter, Heather Perry and husband, Dr. David; seven grandchildren, Brandon Petrosky, Bryan Aaron Smith, Stefan Smith, Preston Perry, Lauren Perry, Sidney Perry and Dalton Perry; sister, Andrea Mosely; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm – 4:45 pm Friday, September 18, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel.
A Memorial Service will follow at 5:00 pm with Pastor Mike Abel officiating. The American Legion Post #3 and Post #265 will fold and present the flag.
Due to Covid-19 please wear a facemask and practice social distancing for the safety of the family and those attending.
