KINGSPORT - John Gilbert Keene, 78, of Kingsport, TN, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm – 4:45 pm Friday, September 18, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel.
A Memorial Service will follow at 5:00 pm with Pastor Mike Abel officiating. The American Legion Post #3 and Post #265 will fold and present the flag.
Due to Covid-19 please wear a facemask and practice social distancing for the safety of the family and those attending.
The care of John Gilbert Keene and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.