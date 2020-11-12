CHURCH HILL - John Garry Tipton, 73, Church Hill, went Home to be with the Lord, Tuesday morning, November 10, 2020 at Carilion Hospital in Roanoke, VA, the result of complications from surgery for a brain tumor.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with Rev Aaron Edens officiating. Joan McMillian and Tammy Riner will provide the music.
Mark Leonard, Carlson Cox, Tanner Cox, Clayton Tipton, Jesse Weems, Doug Gray, Bucky Cox, and Buck Riner will serve as pallbearers. Dewey Lane, Jr., Bill Lane, Paul Jennings, Ovalee Archer, Mark Clonce, Jimmy Combs, and Dick Haynes will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
