CHURCH HILL - John Garry Tipton, 73, Church Hill, went Home to be with the Lord, Tuesday morning, November 10, 2020 at Carilion Hospital in Roanoke, VA, the result of complications from surgery for a brain tumor.
John was born in Sullivan County, TN on July 14, 1947 to the late Johnny and Lizzie (Hammonds) Tipton.
In addition to his parents, his sister, Annette Haynes; and brother-in-law, Harlan Davidson preceded him in death.
John is survived by his wife of 54 years, Wilma Tipton, Church Hill; son, Chris Tipton and wife, Ola, Church Hill; daughter, Shellia Cox and husband, Bucky, Church Hill; granddaughters, Olivia Gray and mate, Doug, Greenville and Emily Weems and husband, Jesse, Church Hill; grandsons, Carlson Cox and wife, Kelly, Church Hill and Tanner Cox, Church Hill; great grandkids, Clayton Tipton, Kate Tipton, Adella Gray and Eva Gray, all of Greenville; along with several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with Rev Aaron Edens officiating. Joan McMillian and Tammy Riner will provide the music.
Mark Leonard, Carlson Cox, Tanner Cox, Clayton Tipton, Jesse Weems, Doug Gray, Bucky Cox, and Buck Riner will serve as pallbearers. Dewey Lane, Jr., Bill Lane, Paul Jennings, Ovalee Archer, Mark Clonce, Jimmy Combs, and Dick Haynes will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Tipton family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of John Garry Tipton.