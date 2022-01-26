WISE, VA - John Frederick Lawson, 74, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 24, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN.
He was born in Saltville, VA to E. Ray Lawson and Eleanor Kessee Lawson who preceded him in death.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran and until his retirement he was co-owner of Lawson Water Conditioning in Wise.
Freddy loved the camaraderie of being among his lifelong friends, hiking, fishing, playing horseshoes and most of all the Beach. He was a skilled bowler with three perfect games.
He with fellow friends, established the Otis Campbell Society to honor one of his favorite characters on the Andy Griffith Show. Our lives are better because of knowing Freddy and he will be sorely missed.
Freddy is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Mary Eyster Lawson; daughter, Christy Lawson Massie and husband Bram; sons, Gene and wife Rhonda Steele Mullins and Russel; grandchildren, Tristan Isiah Horne, with whom he shared a birthday, Sebastian, Lincoln and Aniston Massie, Haley Leonard, Zachary and Kylie Mullins; one great-grandson, Ronan Broderick Horne; sister, Kaye Lawson Foster and husband Alan of Atlantic Beach, FL; brothers, Ray Lawson Jr. and wife Cheryl Marshall of Pound, VA and Steve Lawson and wife Valerie of Wise, VA; brothers-in-law, Phil Eyster and wife Debbie of Erwin, TN and John Eyster of Wise; along with a host of other relatives and close friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 28, 2022 from 5:00 P.M. till 7:00 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Burial will be held at a later date in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Freddy would want you to give to PAWS of Southwest Virginia - P.O. Box 576, Coeburn, Virginia 24230. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 2493 is in charge of arrangements.