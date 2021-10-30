KINGSPORT - John Fleenor, 51, Kingsport, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center. John was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and was employed by Model City Roofing. He attended Sullivan North High School. John was a lover of music. He was a perfectionist of his craft which included carpentry work, structural work, plumbing and mechanical work. John loved his job at Model City Roofing and he also loved being with family and friends.
John was preceded in death by his mother, Billie Castle and brother Rodney Castle.
He is survived by his sister, Christine Fleenor; brother, Brent Castle; niece, Danielle Osborne; special friends and family, Jared Adams (Amber) and their children, Jaylie and Jarren Adams, Jeremiah Adams, Justin Adams and Gary Boggs.
Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of John Fleenor.