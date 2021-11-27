KINGSPORT - John Hill, 81, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at his home. He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport. John was a veteran of the U.S. Army and had retired from the Kingsport City Fire Department.
John is preceded in death by his daughters, Jonnetta Hill and Pamela Lang. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Karen Hill; daughters, Natalie Hill, Kim Hill and Jessica Hill; grandchildren, Andrew, Jonathan, Alyssa, Ryan, Emily, Hannah, Lindsey, Katie, Cameron and Kylee; great-granddaughter, Ivy; sister, Mary Smith; brother, Jim Hill; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 29, 2021 from 12 – 2 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A Memorial service will be conducted on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 2 pm, the funeral home chapel with Pastor Tony Marshall officiating. Military honors will be accorded by The American Legion Posts, 3/265.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Home Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
