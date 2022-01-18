KINGSPORT - John Eric Bates, 36, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022.
John graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School, class of 2003. He then attended University of Tennessee. John played multiple sports and loved to watch them. Wrestling was his favorite, but he was an avid fan of all. He was very kindhearted and full of life. John was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded by grandparents, Marlene and Jack Dwyer; maternal grandfather, John Kepner; maternal grandmother, Mairon Dwyer; paternal grandparents, Clara and Henry Danrot;
Left to cherish his memories is his, mother, Kathy (Martin) Schick; father, Randy (Pat) Bates; brothers, Jeremy Bates and Joshua Bates; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church with a service date announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 800 Broad Street Kingsport, TN 37660 or Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601