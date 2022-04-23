KINGSPORT - John Edward Smith, 71, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 22, 2022 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born to the late Robert Edward Lee and Minnie (Nicely) Smith in Shirley, MA.
John attended Sunnyside Baptist Church. He retired after thirty-two years of teaching in the Scott County, Va. School System, John also spent twenty summers working in Holston Defense and was a faculty adjunct for Mountain Empire Community College. He enjoyed shooting, fishing, golf and after retirement scuba diving. John was a great husband and dad, always there for his family making sure they never went without and was involved in every aspect of their lives.
In addition to his parents John was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Smith; mother-in-law, Catherine Waller; and brother-in-law, Marty Ward.
Survivors include his loving wife of forty-nine years Sheila Smith; children, Jonathan Smith and wife Alison, Melanie Smith; grandchildren, Eli, Lily and Hannah Smith; two sister-in-laws; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Smith family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Monday April 25, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 5 pm – 7 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Clay Austin officiating. Committal Service and Interment will take place on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Happy Valley Memorial Park in the Garden of Devotion. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the Smith family has requested that donations be made in John’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Smith family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081