KINGSPORT - John Edward Reed, 80, of Kingsport, passed away on December 9, 2021 at his home. He was born to the late Daniel Webster Reed Sir. and Virginia (Vaughan) Reed in Andover, VA on September 11, 1941.
John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to all who knew him. He enjoyed reading his Bible and loved Jesus.
In addition to his parents John was preceded in death by his brother, D.W. Reed Jr.; sister, Nancy Coppage; mother of his daughter and his first wife, Mattie Blair Reed.
Survivors include his loving wife Angelia Reed; daughter, Debbie Meade and husband Brad; grandchildren, Brandon White and wife Sara, Briana White and Bailee Johnson; great-grandchildren, Jaxcin White, Maxwell Swanner and Dominic White; brothers, James Reed and wife Mary Sue, Cecil Reed and wife Rosetta; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Reed family will honor John’s life with a Graveside Service on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 in the Garden of Memories in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 1 pm with Rev. Brad Davis officiating.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Reed family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081.