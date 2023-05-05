John Edward “Eddie” Palmer left this earthly life on April 27, 2023 to meet his Heavenly Savior. Eddie was born to Charlie and Georgia Palmer on November 14, 1939 at Holston Valley Hospital in Kingsport, Tennessee. He attended Kingsport City Schools and graduated from Dobyns Bennett High School. He attended the University of Miami and immediately after went to work with his dad, who owned Tennessee Instrumentation Company, Inc. John later became owner of the business, retiring in 2000 after selling the company. His retirement years were adventurous with many trips in the United States and foreign countries. Also, many flying trips in his twin engine plane throughout the United States, Bahamas and Caribbean Islands with friends. He loved living in Venice, Florida. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Venice.
Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Georgia (Dot) Bellamy Palmer; brother, Charles Richard (Dickie) Palmer; and daughter, Kimberly Roberts.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Wilma Palmer; brother-in-law, Erritte Osborne and wife Joyce; nephews, Mark Osborne (Gina), David Osborne and Alan Osborne; great-nephews, Owen, Alex and A.J. Osborne; great-nieces, Emily and Jade Osborne; and several cousins and friends.
A graveside service will take place at 2:00pm on Sunday, May 7, 2023at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Ryan Shaffer officiating.