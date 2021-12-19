John Edgar Snavely
John Edgar Snavely, of Rock Springs Community, died Saturday, December 18, 2021 in the comfort of his home.
Born on 30 September 1942 to P.H. and Mary Watson Snavely, John was the sixth of eight living brothers and sisters. John graduated from Sullivan High School in 1962 and joined the U.S. Army one day after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. John was posted to Germany where he met the love of his life, Rosemarie and they were married for 55 years. After his army service, John started his career with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) and after 30 years of service, he retired from AAFES and returned to his hometown. In his retirement, John enjoyed gardening, beekeeping, cooking, sausage making and beer and wine making.
John was a member of St. Dominic’s Catholic Church. He was a good and kind man who was loved deeply and will be greatly missed.
Preceding John in death are his father and mother, PH and Mary Watson Snavely; brothers, Henry and Charlie O. Snavely; sister, Mary Alice Snavely Griffin; brothers-in-law, John Ray, Sam Spears and Tom Griffin; and sister-in-law, Barbara Brooks Snavely.
John is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rosemarie Maier Snavely; brother, Jim Snavely (Peggy); sisters, Ann Spears, Catherine Browder and Nancy Ray; sister-in-law, Emmalyn Snavely; several nieces, nephews and cousins here and in Germany.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 with Rev. Michael Cummins officiating. Graveside services will be for immediate family only. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 3/265.
In lieu of flowers, donations are very much appreciated to St. Dominic’s Catholic Church, 2517 John B. Dennis Hwy, Kingsport, TN, 37660 or to Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter, A2061 Hwy 75, Blountville, TN 37617.
