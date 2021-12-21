John Edgar Snavely
John Edgar Snavely, of Rock Springs Community, died Saturday, December 18, 2021 in the comfort of his home.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 with Rev. Michael Cummins officiating. Graveside services will be for immediate family only. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 3/265.
In lieu of flowers, donations are very much appreciated to St. Dominic’s Catholic Church, 2517 John B. Dennis Hwy, Kingsport, TN, 37660 or to Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter, A2061 Hwy 75, Blountville, TN 37617.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of John Snavely.