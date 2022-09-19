John E. Haynes passed away peacefully on September 15, 2022 after a brave fight with Parkinson’s Disease for 11 years.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow after visitation.

