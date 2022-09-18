John E. Haynes passed away peacefully on September 15, 2022, after a brave fight with Parkinson’s Disease for 11 years.

He was proud to say he was raised on Possum Creek in Scott County, VA and he graduated from Gate City High School in 1957. He served in the National Guard in Gate City, VA.

