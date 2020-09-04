John Dugger Sep 4, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Dugger, 47, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Dugger family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Memorial John Dugger Trinity Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you Trending Now Hawkins Police Blotter: HCSO seizes 67 grams of meth after spotting revoked driver Cause of Kingsport house fire deemed accidental Hawkins mom charged with aggravated child abuse in death of infant son Investigation leads to traffic stop, drugs, arrest, and more drugs Dobyns-Bennett defense looks to shut down Bearden Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.