John Delaney Watson, age 62, of Carrboro, NC, died on June 9, 2020 after a brief battle with lung cancer. John grew up in Kingsport, attended city schools, and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett, where he was Vale-dictorian. He later attended the University of North Carolina.
John spent much of his life in the Greeneville, TN and Chapel Hill, NC area, working as a radio engineer, electronics repairman, and tax preparer. He had a life-long interest in literature and poetry, contributing to and editing several poetry anthologies.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Neil Watson Sr. and Mary Vermillion Watson; and by his wife, Elaine.
Surviving are his daughter, Cassandra Rosemary Watson of Kenova, VA; and an older brother, Charles Neil Watson, Jr. of Kingsport, TN.